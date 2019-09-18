Washington state mayor seeks $1,000 monthly compensation
WAPATO, Wash. (AP) — A mayor in southern Washington state is seeking compensation for her service, as well as back pay for prior work as a city council member.
The Yakima Herald reports Wapato Mayor Dora Alvarez-Roa seeks $1,000 monthly for serving as mayor beginning in September 2018.
A letter outlining her request was submitted Monday to the city council, which she joined in January 2018.
The council did not discuss the letter during its meeting.
Officials say a change in the mayor's pay was approved by the council in November 2018 after establishing a city administrator position paying $95,000 annually.
The council decreased mayoral pay from $1,000 per month to $1 annually.
Alvarez-Roa says the pay change ordinance may not have been published and therefore not legally changed.
