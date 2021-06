MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Washington state man, who stood trial on robbery and murder charges, for the fourth time, officials said. The state Court of Appeals overturned the previous three convictions on procedural grounds.

Terrance Jon Irby, 63, was found guilty on Monday of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of James Rock in 2005, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.