Washington state council adopts temporary blasting permits

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) — A city council in Washington state adopted a temporary measure to require a permit for construction projects requiring explosives.

The measure by the Kennewick City Council was in response to complaints about blasting at a project adjacent to a residential neighborhood, The Tri-City Herald reported Sunday.

Residents said the blasting meant to shatter basalt and allow land grading and utility equipment burial has damaged their homes and rattled their nerves.

The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries said Barnes Inc. of Lewiston, Idaho, met state requirements with its explosive use, but Washington cities are allowed to adopt stricter measures.

The Kennewick council established a new permitting system rather than its other option of issuing an emergency moratorium to halt all blasting in the city in southern Washington.

The system was adopted for up to six months, but the council can choose to make it permanent.

The new city regulation requires companies to submit blasting plans, transportation plans for explosive materials and traffic and neighbor notification proposals.

One neighbor estimated he has 350 to 400 feet (107 to 122 meters) of cracks in his shop and 100 feet (30 meters) of cracks in his house as a result of nearby blasting.