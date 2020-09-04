Washington researchers increase scale of green crab trapping

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Washington state researchers are increasing their shoreline trapping efforts for the invasive European green crab.

The green crab species, if let unchecked, will invade the habitats and food sources of other species in the area, the Skagit Valley Herald reported.

“This is intensive monitoring,” Natural Resources Stewardship and Restoration Coordinator Roger Fuller said Wednesday as he and reserve scientists started to collect dozens of traps along Padilla Bay.

The Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve was placed on heightened alert after the discovery in August of dozens of green crabs along northwest Washington shores.

Fuller said that while the reserve normally sets traps at five sites each month as a safeguard against the green crab species, it has now been forced to set about 170 traps along the shores.

The reserve's efforts are buoyed by the support of the state Department of Fish & Wildlife and Washington Sea Grant’s Crab Team.