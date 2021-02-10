Washington Legislature approves $2.2 billion in COVID relief

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A bill that allocates $2.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding in areas ranging from vaccine administration to schools resuming in-person learning was approved by the Washington Legislature Wednesday and now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee for his signature.
The measure, which passed the House earlier this month, received a 47-2 vote in the Senate. Because it has an emergency clause, it will take effect immediately upon Inslee's signature, which is likely to occur next week.