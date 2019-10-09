Warren says she'll keep shunning big fundraisers if nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren says she'll keep shunning large-dollar fundraisers if she wins the nomination, continuing a strategy she's used in the primary.

It's an important change from earlier in the campaign, when Warren said that doing just that in the general election would be tantamount to "unilateral disarmament" against President Donald Trump.

The Massachusetts senator has emerged as among the 2020 front-runners with just a few months to go before voting begins.

She's relied on a small-dollar donation strategy that she says gives her more time to attend campaign rallies and stay for hours afterward, taking thousands of "selfies" with supporters.

She said in a television interview, "I'm not going to do the big-dollar fundraisers" if she's the nominee. Her campaign then released a statement saying that.