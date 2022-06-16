Warm, dry, breezy weather to challenge fire crews in Arizona
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of9 An Airbus Helicopters H125 drops water on a portion of a wildfire that was reportedly a control burn that got out of control Wednesday morning, June 15, 2022, near the East Levee Road and Avenue 4 1/2E in the north Gila Valley, Ariz. The fire reportedly was burning on both sides of the Colorado River. (Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP) Randy Hoeft/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 This photo provided by the Rincon Valley Fire District shows crews working a wildfire on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Rain in the forecast later this week could help firefighters battling the blaze. (Rincon Valley Fire District via AP) Show More Show Less
3 of9 This photo provided by the Rincon Valley Fire District shows crews working on a wildfire on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Rain in the forecast later this week could help firefighters battling the blaze. (Rincon Valley Fire District via AP) Show More Show Less
4 of9 This photo provided by the Rincon Valley Fire District shows crews working a wildfire on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Rain in the forecast later this week could help firefighters battling the blaze. (Rincon Valley Fire District via AP) Show More Show Less
5 of9 This photo provided by the Rincon Valley Fire District show crews working a wildfire on the outskirts of Flagstaff, Ariz., on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Rain in the forecast later this week could help firefighters battling the blaze. (Rincon Valley Fire District via AP) Show More Show Less
6 of9 The view on Highway 89 heading north is obscured with heavy smoke Wednesday, June 15, 2022, as the Pipeline Fire continues to burn outside of Flagstaff, Ariz. The highway is closed to through traffic as fire crews work to contain the fire. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Rachel Gibbons/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 A hot shot crew member lights the underbrush with a drip torch Wednesday, June 15, 2022, off of Forest Road 545B in Flagstaff, Ariz., during burnout operations in an effort to contain the Pipeline Fire which ignited early Sunday and has burned thousands of acres. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Rachel Gibbons/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Hot shot crew members keep an eye on the blaze as fire crews ignite the underbrush off of Forest Road 545B in an effort to contain the Pipeline Fire Wednesday, June 15, 2022. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Rachel Gibbons/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 A juniper tree catches fire Wednesday, June 15, 2022, as fire crews conduct burnout operations off of Forest Road 545B outside of Flagstaff, Ariz., in an effort to contain the Pipeline Fire which ignited early Sunday morning and has burned thousands of acres. (Rachel Gibbons/Arizona Daily Sun via AP) Rachel Gibbons/AP Show More Show Less
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Fire crews battling a pair of wildfires in northern Arizona were expecting some growth Thursday because of warm, dry and breezy conditions, officials said.
Both blazes were moving through grass, brush and pine trees on the northern outskirts of Flagstaff, a mountainous city that's home to Northern Arizona University and the observatory where Pluto was discovered. It's also a popular respite from the sweltering desert heat.