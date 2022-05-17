War Crimes Watch: Targeting schools, Russia bombs the future JASON DEAREN, JULIET LINDERMAN and OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI, Associated Press May 17, 2022 Updated: May 17, 2022 12:29 a.m.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As she lay buried under the rubble, her legs broken and eyes blinded by blood and thick clouds of dust, all Inna Levchenko could hear was screams. It was 12:15 p.m. on March 3, and moments earlier a blast had pulverized the school where she’d taught for 30 years.
Amid relentless bombing, she’d opened School 21 in Chernihiv as a shelter to frightened families. They painted the word “children” in big, bold letters on the windows, hoping that Russian forces would see it and spare them. The bombs fell anyway.
JASON DEAREN, JULIET LINDERMAN and OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI