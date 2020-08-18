Walz administration keeps up fight against Line 3

FILE - In this June 29, 2018 photo, tanks stand at the Enbridge Energy terminal in Superior, Wis.Minnesota utility regulators reaffirmed their support Thursday, June 25, 2020, for Enbridge's plan to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline. The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission voted 4-1 to reject petitions for reconsideration filed by several Ojibwe bands, environmental groups and the state Commerce Department.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz's administration said Tuesday it will appeal the latest approvals by state utility regulators for Enbridge Energy's plan to replace its old and corroding Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The state Commerce Department faced a deadline of Wednesday for filing a request to ask the Minnesota Court of Appeals to take another look at the project. Environmental and tribal groups opposed to the pipeline have already filed their appeals.

Supporters and opponents of the project had stepped up pressure on the Walz administration in the days leading up to the decision. Opponents rallied outside the Capitol and the official Governor's Residence on Tuesday to urge him to keep up the fight, while supporters brought petitions and replica pipes to the Capitol last Thursday to urge no more delays or appeals.