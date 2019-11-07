WWII vet, 100, halfway to goal of meeting each governor

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A 100-year-old World War II veteran is halfway to his goal of meeting the governors of all 50 states.

Sidney Walton, of San Diego, met with Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire on Thursday. Walton also got a chance to meet with Vice President Mike Pence, who was in Concord to add President Donald Trump's name to Republican ballot in New Hampshire for the first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Walton, who regrets not meeting some of the last Civil War veterans, is on what his family called the "No Regrets Tour" to make up for that — a personal mission to visit all 50 states and the White House to educate Americans about World War II veterans.

He met President Donald Trump at the Oval Office earlier this year.