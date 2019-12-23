WVa residents can recycle Christmas trees for fish habitat

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia residents who want to recycle their Christmas trees after the holidays will be able to donate them to be used for fish habitat.

The recycling event is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at Charleston's Capitol Market. There's no limit to the number of trees each person can donate and no size limit. Trees must be real trees. All decorations must be removed, and branches must be attached to the tree.

The trees will be repurposed as fish habitat in lakes around West Virginia, including Cheat, Tygart, Stonewall Jackson, Stonecoal, Burnsville, Sutton, Summersville, Big Ditch, Sherwood, R.D. Baily, Beech Fork and East Lynn lakes, and the Apple Grove Hatchery in Mason County.

The program is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan in conjunction with West Virginia State Parks and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

Staff will be at the donation site to help unload trees. Those who donate can register for prizes, and each person who donates will receive a gift from the Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan.