WVa gov launches more prize giveaways as virus tightens grip

Chris Jackson/AP

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Friday launched a second round of vaccination sweepstakes, this time with prizes aimed at enticing younger residents to sign up for COVID-19 shots as the pandemic continues to worsen.

The first of six weekly drawings will be held Aug. 31. Registration will open next Monday. All residents must register again for the new drawings, even if they were registered for the first series of prizes earlier this summer, Justice said at a news conference.