WVa girls troop raises funds for mentor's cancer treatment

DANIELS, W.Va. (AP) — An American Heritage Girls troop in West Virginia has helped to raise funds for their mentor's cancer treatment.

The Register-Herald reports troop members Kate Hontz, Rebekah Stephens and Callie Bethel held a fundraiser Saturday to help pay for Rachel Quesenberry's chemotherapy treatments. Callie told the newspaper that the trio "just wanted to do anything we could" to help with Quesenberry's medical expenses.

The 33-year-old Quesenberry was diagnosed with breast cancer in January and has since undergone chemical and surgical treatments that require her to commute between Huntington and Daniels. The newspaper says Quesenberry has had IV transfusions that require her to take additional chemotherapy medication for five years.

The newspaper says all proceeds from the event will go directly to Quesenberry, as will any vendor fees.

