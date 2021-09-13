WVa conference to discuss ex-hospital worker's murder case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in West Virginia will conduct a conference next month to discuss the methods used to convict a former nursing assistant in the deaths of numerous patients at a veterans hospital.

Reta Mays was sentenced to seven consecutive life terms in prison earlier this year by a federal judge who called her “the monster that no one sees coming." Mays admitted to intentionally injecting patients with unprescribed insulin at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.