0 of 370 precincts - 0 percent

Roger Polack, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Bryan Steil, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 2 South Central, Madison

0 of 431 precincts - 0 percent

Mark Pocan, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Peter Theron, GOP 0 - 0 percent

District 3 West Central

0 of 605 precincts - 0 percent

Ron Kind, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Derrick Van Orden, GOP 0 - 0 percent

District 4 Milwaukee

0 of 367 precincts - 0 percent

Gwen Moore, Dem (i) 0 - 0 percent

Tim Rogers, GOP 0 - 0 percent

Robert Raymond, Ind 0 - 0 percent

District 5 SE, Milwaukee subs

0 of 364 precincts - 0 percent

Tom Palzewicz, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Scott Fitzgerald, GOP 0 - 0 percent

District 6 East Central

0 of 428 precincts - 0 percent

Jessica King, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Glenn Grothman, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 7 North

0 of 711 precincts - 0 percent

Tricia Zunker, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Tom Tiffany, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 8 Northeast, Green Bay

0 of 412 precincts - 0 percent

Amanda Stuck, Dem 0 - 0 percent

Mike Gallagher, GOP (i) 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 11-03-2020 13:39