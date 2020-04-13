https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/WI-GOP-Pres-Cnty-15197976.php
WI-GOP-Pres-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in
the Republican primary for President.
|TP
|PR
|Trump
|Unnstrct
|Adams
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Ashland
|34
|7
|477
|3
|Barron
|36
|10
|1,221
|7
|Bayfield
|35
|5
|263
|4
|Brown
|112
|8
|1,886
|18
|Buffalo
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Burnett
|24
|0
|0
|0
|Calumet
|48
|0
|0
|0
|Chippewa
|46
|13
|2,570
|36
|Clark
|81
|6
|271
|0
|Columbia
|37
|0
|0
|0
|Crawford
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Dane
|237
|39
|10,529
|288
|Dodge
|59
|0
|0
|0
|Door
|42
|0
|0
|0
|Douglas
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Dunn
|41
|6
|934
|7
|EauClaire
|94
|23
|2,578
|54
|Florence
|8
|0
|0
|0
|FondduLac
|67
|41
|10,159
|134
|Forest
|17
|2
|126
|1
|Grant
|52
|11
|896
|17
|Green
|24
|0
|0
|0
|GreenLake
|38
|0
|0
|0
|Iowa
|29
|1
|154
|0
|Iron
|19
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|31
|2
|95
|1
|Jefferson
|43
|14
|5,614
|97
|Juneau
|31
|0
|0
|0
|Kenosha
|136
|121
|3,880
|44
|Kewaunee
|14
|4
|853
|6
|LaCrosse
|54
|2
|849
|26
|Lafayette
|44
|0
|0
|0
|Langlade
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Manitowoc
|51
|0
|0
|0
|Marathon
|106
|78
|11,851
|162
|Marinette
|28
|0
|0
|0
|Marquette
|19
|1
|152
|1
|Menominee
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|480
|70
|8,966
|258
|Monroe
|42
|0
|0
|0
|Oconto
|29
|3
|784
|11
|Oneida
|43
|2
|309
|4
|Outagamie
|127
|53
|11,791
|243
|Ozaukee
|47
|28
|10,519
|196
|Pepin
|11
|0
|0
|0
|Pierce
|28
|0
|0
|0
|Polk
|36
|1
|464
|0
|Portage
|59
|2
|61
|0
|Price
|23
|2
|444
|9
|Racine
|64
|0
|0
|0
|Richland
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Rock
|97
|67
|6,206
|122
|Rusk
|33
|0
|0
|0
|StCroix
|59
|41
|6,976
|120
|Sauk
|77
|0
|0
|0
|Sawyer
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Shawano
|43
|4
|474
|9
|Sheboygan
|58
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor
|27
|0
|0
|0
|Trempleau
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Vernon
|33
|12
|1,039
|27
|Vilas
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Walworth
|47
|26
|8,927
|177
|Washburn
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|36
|28
|22,627
|281
|Waukesha
|216
|84
|30,386
|463
|Waupaca
|56
|6
|903
|18
|Waushara
|26
|0
|0
|0
|Winnebago
|86
|47
|10,862
|260
|Wood
|44
|7
|1,012
|0
|Totals
|3,937
|877
|178,108
|3,104
AP Elections 04-13-2020 17:19
View Comments