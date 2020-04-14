WI-AppCt-2-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Wisconsin by county in

the race for Court of Appeals District 2.

TP PR Neubaur Bugenhgn Calumet 48 19 2,340 1,793 FondduLac 67 67 12,702 10,439 GreenLake 38 23 1,245 1,239 Kenosha 136 134 18,640 9,746 Manitowoc 51 30 5,545 3,883 Ozaukee 47 47 15,622 13,159 Racine 64 64 28,403 18,991 Sheboygan 58 35 10,752 10,667 Walworth 47 47 13,738 10,750 Washington 36 35 17,415 22,486 Waukesha 216 213 59,241 64,552 Winnebago 86 84 25,561 14,105 Totals 894 798 211,204 181,810

