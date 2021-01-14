WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins SAM McNEIL and HUIZHONG WU, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 12:14 a.m.
1 of7 Members of a WHO team arrives in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The global team of researchers arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 A worker in protective coverings directs members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team on their arrival at the airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. A global team of researchers arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 Members of the WHO team gather after arriving at the airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. A global team of researchers arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team arrive at the airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. A global team of researchers arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 Members of a WHO team arrives in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. The global team of researchers arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 Passengers arriving on the flight from Singapore are processed by staff in protective clothings and directed towards a covered walkway to a separate exit from the airport terminal in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Chinese state media reported that a WHO team arrived in Wuhan, China, on Thursday to research the origins of the coronavirus. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Passengers arriving on the flight from Singapore are processed by staff in protective clothings and directed towards a covered walkway to a separate exit from the Airport terminal in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Chinese state media reported that a WHO team arrived in Wuhan, China, on Thursday to research the origins of the coronavirus. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
WUHAN, China (AP) — A global team of researchers arrived Thursday in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to conduct a politically sensitive investigation into its origins amid uncertainty about whether Beijing might try to prevent embarrassing discoveries.
The 10-member team sent to Wuhan by the World Health Organization was approved by President Xi Jinping's government after months of diplomatic wrangling that prompted an unusual public complaint by the head of the WHO.
Written By
SAM McNEIL and HUIZHONG WU