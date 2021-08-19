WHO Africa: COVID-19 booster shots make 'mockery' of equity CARA ANNA, Associated Press Aug. 19, 2021 Updated: Aug. 19, 2021 7:11 a.m.
1 of3 Kenyans queue to receive the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine donated by Britain, at the Makongeni Estate in Nairobi, Kenya Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. In late June, the international system for sharing coronavirus vaccines sent about 530,000 doses to Britain – more than double the amount sent that month to the entire continent of Africa. It was the latest example of how a system that was supposed to guarantee low and middle-income countries vaccines is failing, leaving them at the mercy of haphazard donations from rich countries. Brian Inganga/AP Show More Show Less
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Rich countries’ decisions to roll out COVID-19 booster shots “threaten the promise of a brighter tomorrow for Africa,” the Africa director for the World Health Organization said Thursday, warning that “as some richer countries hoard vaccines, they make a mockery of vaccine equity.”
Matshidiso Moeti and other African health officials, including the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, had warned against booster shots in recent weeks as less than 2% of the population on the continent of 1.3 billion people is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.