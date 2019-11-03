WHL Roundup: Oliver Okuliar with hat trick, Hurricanes down Wheat Kings 5-2

BRANDON, Man. - Oliver Okuliar scored a hat trick and DylanCozens had three assists as the Lethbridge Hurricanes beat the Brandon Wheat Kings 5-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Okuliar leads all WHL skaters with 15 goals while Cozens sits second in points with 25 in 16 games.

Alex Thacker and D-Jay Jerome also scored for the Hurricanes (11-4-3).

Neithan Salame and Ridly Greig replied for the Wheat Kings (7-10-0).

Carl Tetachuk made 29 saves for Lethbridge as Ethan Kruger turned away 29 shots for Brandon.

The Hurricanes went 1 for 5 on the power play while the Wheat Kings were 1 for 2 with the man advantage.

---

ICE 4 BRONCOS 0

WINNIPEG — Dean McNabb made 21 saves and picked up an assist as the Ice blanked Swift Current.

Nolan Orzeck, Nino Kinder, Jackson Leppard and Michael Milne had the Winnipeg (8-6-1) goals.

Isaac Poulter kicked out 36 shots for the Broncos (3-9-3).

---

BLADES 3 HITMEN 2

CALGARY — Eric Florchuk's second goal of the third period proved to be the difference as Saskatoon slipped past the Hitmen.

Nolan Maier made 37 saves while Tristen Robins also scored for the Blades (9-7-2).

Blake Allan and Mark Kastelic scored for Calgary (8-4-1), which got 28 stops from Scott McNaughton.

---

RAIDERS 5 WARRIORS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Aliaksei Protas had two goals and two assists and Carter Serhyenko made 32 saves as Prince Albert toppled the Warriors.

Brayden Watts, Evan Herman and Spencer Moe also scored for the Raiders (11-2-3).

Ryder Korczak kept Moose Jaw (7-7-1) from being blanked. Bailey Brkin made 18 saves in defeat.

---

WINTERHAWKS 2 THUNDERBIRDS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Reece Newkirk netted the game winner as the Portland Winterhawks beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 2-1.

Johnny Ludvig also scored for the Winterhawks (10-3-1) while Alex Morozoff tallied for the Thunderbirds (5-7-3).

Joel Hofer made 29 saves for Portland and Blake Lyda stopped 36 shots for Seattle.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 BLAZERS 2

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Silvertips edged the Kamloops Blazers 3-2 with Justyn Gurney supplying the game winning goal.

Bryce Kindopp and Gage Goncalves also scored for the Silvertips (10-4-0) while Connor Zary and Zane Franklin replied for the Blazers (9-6-0).

Dustin Wolf kicked out 42 shots for Everett and Dylan Garand stopped 25 for Kamloops.

---

CHIEFS 6 COUGARS 0

SPOKANE, Wash. — Filip Král scored twice as the Spokane Chiefs shut out the Prince George Cougars 6-0.

Eli Zummack, Matt Leduc, Bear Hughes and Brandon Reller also scored for the Chiefs (7-6-1) while Jacob Herman stopped all 32 shots that came his way. Spokane out shot Prince George (4-11-1) 38 to 27.

---

GIANTS 6 AMERICANS 3

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Dylan Plouffe and Justin Sourdif both scored twice as the Vancouver Giants beat the Tri-City Americans 6-3.

Cole Shepard and Lukas Svejkovsky also tallied for the Giants' (8-8-1) while Bryan McAndrews and Nick Bowman -- with two -- scored for the Americans (8-6-1).

Trent Miner combined with David Tendeck for 21 saves for Vancouver and Beck Warm turned away 43 shots for Tri-City.

---

TIGERS 6 ROYALS 3

VICTORIA — James Hamblin scored a hat trick as the Medicine Hat Tigers doubled the Victoria Royals 6-3.

Parker Gavlas, Ryan Chyzowski and Corson Hopwo also scored for the Tigers (10-4-1) while Gary Haden, Keanu Derungs and River Fahey scored for the Royals (6-7-1).

Mads Søgaard stopped 27 shots for Medicine Hat and Shane Farkas kicked out 29 for Victoria.

---