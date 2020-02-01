WHL Roundup: Eric Florchuk stars in overtime as Giants edge Blazers 5-4

LANGLEY, B.C. - Eric Florchuk scored 4:33 into overtime as the Vancouver Giants edged the Kamloops Blazers 5-4 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Michal Kvasnica, Justin Sourdif, Milos Roman and Bowen Byram scored in regulation time for the Giants (21-20-5).

Connor Zary had a pair of goals for Kamloops (32-12-4), while Josh Pillar and Orrin Centazzo also scored.

David Tendeck made 26 saves for the win. Dylan Garand turned aside 26 shots for the Blazers.

Vancouver went 2 for 8 on the power play and Kamloops was 2 for 6 with the man advantage.

---

PATS 5 ROYALS 4 (SO)

REGINA — Cole Dubinsky had the shootout winner as the Pats slipped past Victoria.

Austin Pratt, Cole Carrier, Carson Denomie and Logan Nijhoff had goals in regulation time for Regina (15-26-5).

Brandon Cutler struck twice for the Royals (25-18-5), while Gary Haden and Alex Bolshakov also scored.

---

BLADES 3 WARRIORS 0

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Nolan Maier stopped all 20 shots he faced as Saskatoon blanked the Warriors.

Riley McKay scored twice, including the winner, for the Blades (25-19-4), while Tristen Robins chipped in.

Boston Bilous turned aside 30 shots for Moose Jaw (12-31-2).

---

RAIDERS 4 HURRICANES 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Brayden Watts struck twice as the Raiders topped Lethbridge.

Ilya Usau and Zack Hayes also scored for Prince Albert (26-14-9).

Trevor Thurston replied for the Hurricanes (29-12-7).

---

TIGERS 4 BRONCOS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Ryan Chyzowski put away the winner 9:52 into the third period as Medicine Hat defeated the Broncos.

Bryan Lockner, James Hamblin and Parker Gavlas rounded out the attack for the Tigers (32-14-2).

Eric Houk was the lone scorer for Swift Current (10-33-4).

---

WHEAT KINGS 4 HITMEN 0

CALGARY — Jiri Patera had a 37-shot shutout as Brandon blanked the Hitmen.

Luka Burzan scored twice for the Wheat Kings (26-19-4), while Marcus Sekundiak and Lynden McCallum also scored.

Brayden Peters turned aside 38 shots for Calgary (26-16-5).

---

REBELS 6 ICE 5

RED DEER, Alta. — Jace Isley had a pair of goals as the Rebels eked out a win over Winnipeg.

Ethan Sakowich's power-play goal at the 12:31 mark of the third period was the winner for Red Deer (17-25-5). Ben King, Keaton Sorensen and Josh Tarzwell also scored.

Michal Teply, Isaac Johnson, Owen Pederson, Jackson Leppard and Dawson Barteaux supplied the offence for the Ice (29-18-1).

Rebels forward Jaxsen Wiebe was given a five-minute major and a game misconduct for kneeing 7:40 into the third.

---

COUGARS 5 AMERICANS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Ilijah Colina's goal 42 seconds into the third was the winner as the Cougars out-paced Tri-City.

Josh Maser, Tyson Upper, Cole Moberg and Vladislav Mikhalchuk poured it on for Prince George (14-25-7).

Luke Zazula scored for the Americans (14-27-5).

---

CHIEFS 7 ROCKETS 3

KELOWNA, B.C. — Jack Finley scored twice as Spokane blasted the Rockets.

Adam Beckman, Brad Ginnell, Luke Toporowski, Bear Hughes and Michael King chimed in for the Chiefs (26-17-5).

Kyle Topping, Pavel Novak and Alex Swetlikoff scored for Kelowna (23-22-3).

---

SILVERTIPS 4 WINTERHAWKS 3

EVERETT, Wash. — Bryce Kindopp struck twice, including the third-period winner, as the Silvertips shaded Portland.

Brendan Lee and Wyatte Wylie also scored for Everett (32-11-4).

Jonas Brondberg, Jake Gricius and Johnny Ludvig responded for the Winterhawks (35-7-5).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2020.