WHL Roundup: Cyle McNabb, James Hamblin lead Tigers over Blades 11-3

SASKATOON - Cyle McNabb had three goals and an assist, and James Hamblin tacked on five helpers as the Medicine Hat Tigers downed the Saskatoon Blades 11-3 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Bryan Lockner and Lukas Svejkovsky added a pair of goals apiece to helpe Medicine Hat jump out to a 5-0 lead through 20 minutes.

Elijah Brown scored once and set up two more while Brett Kemp, Ryan Chyzowski and Daniel Baker rounded out the Tigers (21-8-1) offence with a goal and an assist each.

Chase Wouters struck twice and Jayden Wiens also scored for the Blades (14-14-3), who are on a three-game slide.

Garin Bjorklund made 20 saves for Medicine Hat. Nolan Maier allowed five goals on 12 shots in a period of work for Saskatoon before giving way to Koen MacInnes, who stopped 20-of-26 shots in relief.

---

ROCKETS 2 WHEAT KINGS 1 (SO)

BRANDON, Man. — Matthew Wedman scored once in regulation, then added the shootout winner as Kelowna edged the Wheat Kings.

Roman Basran kicked out 33 shots for the Rockets (17-8-3), who are 8-0-1 in their last nine games.

Ridly Greig found the back of the net for Brandon (13-15-3), which got 22 stops from Jiri Patera.

---

WARRIORS 5 BLAZERS 4 (OT)

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Brayden Tracey scored his second goal of the game 19 seconds into overtime as the Warriors beat Kamloops to halt their losing streak at nine games.

Adam Evanoff turned aside 48 shots while Owen Hardy also scored twice for Moose Jaw (10-16-1). Garrett Wright potted the other.

Josh Pillar had a pair of goals as Sean Strange and Ryan Hughes also hit the score sheet for the Blazers (18-9-3). Rayce Ramsay made 22 saves in defeat.

---

CHIEFS 4 THUNDERBIRDS 2

KENT, Wash. — Adam Beckman had two goals and an assist as Spokane downed Seattle to improve to 5-0-1 in its last six outings.

Arnold Campbell made 19 saves for the Chiefs (17-9-3), who also got goals from Eli Zummack and Michael King.

Tyrel Bauer and Matthew Rempe potted goals for the Thunderbirds (9-16-3). Roddy Ross stopped 27-of-30 shots in defeat.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.