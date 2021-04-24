WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL 2020-21 Regular Season All Times Eastern East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Brandon 21 16 3 2 0 92 51 34 Winnipeg 22 16 5 1 0 90 63 33 Saskatoon 22 14 5 2 1 70 56 31 Regina 22 9 10 2 1 71 85 21 Prince Albert 21 8 10 2 1 57 67 19 Moose Jaw 22 8 12 2 0 65 86 18 Swift Current 22 5 16 1 0 63 100 11 Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 17 15 1 0 1 81 29 31 Medicine Hat 17 12 4 0 1 69 49 25 Calgary 15 7 6 2 0 49 54 16 Lethbridge 18 7 9 2 0 63 82 16 Red Deer 19 2 15 2 0 44 92 6 B.C. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 12 10 2 0 0 50 30 20 Vancouver 12 9 3 0 0 44 29 18 Prince George 13 4 7 1 1 35 47 10 Kelowna 6 4 2 0 0 26 20 8 Victoria 13 1 11 1 0 32 61 3 U.S. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 16 13 3 0 0 65 29 26 Portland 14 6 5 3 0 47 48 15 Seattle 14 7 7 0 0 41 45 14 Spokane 14 4 7 2 1 35 53 11 Tri-City 12 5 7 0 0 29 42 10 Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column. Saturday's results Seattle at Portland Calgary at Lethbridge Edmonton at Medicine Hat Vancouver at Kelowna Medicine Hat at Red Deer (ppd., virus) Tri-City at Everett (ppd., virus) At Regina Prince Albert vs. Brandon Friday's results Calgary 6 Lethbridge 3 Everett 6 Spokane 1 Kamloops 3 Victoria 2 Kelowna 5 Prince George 1 Red Deer at Medicine Hat (ppd., virus) At Regina Winnipeg 4 Saskatoon 1 Regina 4 Moose Jaw 1 Sunday's games Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m. Lethbridge at Calgary, 9 p.m. Medicine Hat at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m. Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m. Spokane at Tri-City (ppd., virus) Monday's games Winnipeg vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m. Moose Jaw vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m. Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m.