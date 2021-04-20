WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL 2020-21 Regular Season All Times Eastern East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Brandon 20 15 3 2 0 86 50 32 Saskatoon 20 14 3 2 1 69 48 31 Winnipeg 20 14 5 1 0 80 57 29 Regina 20 8 9 2 1 65 80 19 Moose Jaw 20 8 11 1 0 59 76 17 Prince Albert 20 7 10 2 1 53 67 17 Swift Current 20 4 15 1 0 58 92 9 Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 16 14 1 0 1 78 29 29 Medicine Hat 16 12 3 0 1 69 46 25 Lethbridge 17 7 8 2 0 60 76 16 Calgary 14 6 6 2 0 43 51 14 Red Deer 19 2 15 2 0 44 92 6 B.C. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Vancouver 11 8 3 0 0 39 26 16 Kamloops 9 7 2 0 0 37 25 14 Prince George 11 4 5 1 1 33 38 10 Kelowna 4 3 1 0 0 19 13 6 Victoria 11 1 9 1 0 27 53 3 U.S. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 14 11 3 0 0 54 28 22 Portland 14 6 5 3 0 47 48 15 Seattle 14 7 7 0 0 41 45 14 Spokane 12 4 5 2 1 34 42 11 Tri-City 12 5 7 0 0 29 42 10 Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column. Tuesday's results Regina 4 Saskatoon 2 Kelowna at Kamloops Monday's results Medicine Hat 3 Red Deer 2 At Regina Moose Jaw 5 Prince Albert 2 Winnipeg 5 Swift Current 2 At Kamloops, B.C. Vancouver 2 Prince George 1 At Kelowna, B.C. Kelowna 7 Victoria 2 Wednesday's games Brandon vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 6 p.m. Moose Jaw vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 10 p.m. Vancouver vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m. Tri-City at Seattle (ppd., virus) Thursday's games Saskatoon vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m. Everett at Spokane, 9:10 p.m. Swift Current at Regina, 10 p.m. Kamloops vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m. Friday's games Saskatoon vs. Winnipeg (at Regina), 6 p.m. Lethbridge at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Red Deer at Medicine Hat, 9 p.m. Everett at Spokane, 9:10 p.m. Regina vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 10 p.m. Victoria at Kamloops, 10 p.m. Prince George at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 24 Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m. Prince Albert vs. Brandon (at Regina), 8 p.m. Edmonton at Lethbridge, 9 p.m. Medicine Hat at Red Deer, 9 p.m. Tri-City at Everett, 9:05 p.m. Vancouver at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 25 Swift Current vs. Moose Jaw (at Regina), 6 p.m. Spokane at Tri-City, 7:05 p.m. Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m. Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m. Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina), 10 p.m.