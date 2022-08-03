White House: Falling gas prices mean more than OPEC numbers

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia last month on the possibility that he could get some additional oil production out of OPEC+ in coming weeks, but the cartel and other nations announced a scant increase Wednesday.
The White House responded by stressing that what matters is the steady decline in oil and gasoline prices from summer highs, not the actions taken by OPEC+ to pump an additional 100,000 barrels of oil in September. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre noted that the decline began June 14, the day the administration disclosed plans for Biden's trip to Israel and Saudi Arabia.