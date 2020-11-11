WA-Treas-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Treasurer.

TP PR Pellcctt Davidson Adams 3 2 1,366 3,539 Asotin 7 6 3,937 7,458 Benton 50 49 31,616 66,118 Chelan 21 20 16,491 24,319 Clallam 24 23 22,529 24,193 Clark 125 122 123,176 136,685 Columbia 2 1 569 1,736 Cowlitz 30 29 22,542 34,793 Douglas 10 9 6,685 13,197 Ferry 2 1 1,346 2,777 Franklin 15 14 11,922 19,216 Garfield 2 2 315 1,070 Grant 19 18 10,477 25,329 Grays Harb 20 18 16,013 19,379 Island 24 23 25,865 25,423 Jefferson 12 11 15,748 8,009 King 595 593 775,522 371,269 Kitsap 79 77 80,594 70,786 Kittitas 11 10 9,633 14,813 Klickitat 7 6 5,059 7,223 Lewis 23 22 13,343 30,154 Lincoln 4 3 1,469 5,234 Mason 18 17 15,608 19,499 Okanogan 11 10 7,980 11,873 Pacific 7 6 6,311 7,127 Pend Oreil 4 3 2,474 5,642 Pierce 227 225 223,237 217,676 San Juan 6 5 8,751 3,681 Skagit 35 31 31,678 32,986 Skamania 4 3 2,913 3,933 Snohomish 213 211 225,234 192,697 Spokane 145 141 121,575 158,289 Stevens 15 12 6,031 14,967 Thurston 82 78 83,189 73,049 Wahkiakum 2 1 1,056 1,732 Walla Wlla 16 11 9,178 13,419 Whatcom 64 63 76,860 56,609 Whitman 11 9 8,749 9,475 Yakima 55 53 37,729 52,593 Totals 2,000 1,938 2,064,770 1,787,967

AP Elections 11-11-2020 14:03