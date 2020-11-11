https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/WA-Treas-Cnty-15717398.php
WA-Treas-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Treasurer.
|TP
|PR
|Pellcctt
|Davidson
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,366
|3,539
|Asotin
|7
|6
|3,937
|7,458
|Benton
|50
|49
|31,616
|66,118
|Chelan
|21
|20
|16,491
|24,319
|Clallam
|24
|23
|22,040
|23,493
|Clark
|125
|121
|122,621
|136,133
|Columbia
|2
|1
|569
|1,736
|Cowlitz
|30
|29
|22,542
|34,793
|Douglas
|10
|9
|6,685
|13,197
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,346
|2,777
|Franklin
|15
|14
|11,614
|18,925
|Garfield
|2
|2
|315
|1,070
|Grant
|19
|16
|9,648
|23,874
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|16,013
|19,379
|Island
|24
|23
|25,865
|25,423
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|15,345
|7,823
|King
|595
|593
|775,522
|371,269
|Kitsap
|79
|77
|80,451
|70,667
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|9,633
|14,813
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|4,842
|6,851
|Lewis
|23
|22
|13,343
|30,154
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|1,469
|5,234
|Mason
|18
|17
|15,608
|19,499
|Okanogan
|11
|10
|7,980
|11,873
|Pacific
|7
|6
|6,311
|7,127
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|2,474
|5,642
|Pierce
|227
|221
|223,237
|217,676
|San Juan
|6
|5
|8,751
|3,681
|Skagit
|35
|28
|29,106
|29,412
|Skamania
|4
|3
|2,913
|3,933
|Snohomish
|213
|208
|223,879
|191,610
|Spokane
|145
|139
|120,797
|157,489
|Stevens
|15
|12
|6,031
|14,967
|Thurston
|82
|77
|81,994
|71,547
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,056
|1,732
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|9,178
|13,419
|Whatcom
|64
|62
|76,321
|56,256
|Whitman
|11
|9
|8,749
|9,475
|Yakima
|55
|53
|37,729
|52,593
|Totals
|2,000
|1,920
|2,055,387
|1,776,976
AP Elections 11-10-2020 16:03
