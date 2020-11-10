https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/WA-SuptEd-Cnty-15717396.php
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Supt of Education.
|TP
|PR
|Reykdal
|Espinoza
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,932
|2,589
|Asotin
|7
|6
|5,178
|4,754
|Benton
|50
|48
|42,306
|47,033
|Chelan
|21
|20
|18,667
|18,111
|Clallam
|24
|23
|21,152
|19,132
|Clark
|125
|118
|111,168
|112,505
|Columbia
|2
|1
|960
|997
|Cowlitz
|30
|28
|24,434
|26,759
|Douglas
|10
|9
|8,192
|9,934
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,527
|2,125
|Franklin
|15
|14
|11,481
|16,884
|Garfield
|2
|2
|624
|597
|Grant
|19
|16
|13,382
|16,759
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|16,203
|15,266
|Island
|24
|23
|23,948
|21,883
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|12,714
|7,996
|King
|595
|590
|680,996
|369,391
|Kitsap
|79
|75
|72,537
|63,832
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|10,816
|11,040
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|4,866
|5,178
|Lewis
|23
|22
|17,653
|21,568
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|2,614
|3,467
|Mason
|18
|17
|15,999
|15,133
|Okanogan
|11
|8
|7,545
|7,263
|Pacific
|7
|6
|6,296
|5,498
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|3,210
|3,930
|Pierce
|227
|215
|198,808
|203,969
|San Juan
|6
|5
|6,884
|4,256
|Skagit
|35
|27
|27,708
|24,786
|Skamania
|4
|3
|3,013
|2,948
|Snohomish
|213
|208
|203,473
|182,737
|Spokane
|145
|139
|124,356
|127,457
|Stevens
|15
|12
|8,202
|10,285
|Thurston
|82
|75
|81,190
|62,850
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,294
|1,216
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|10,986
|9,940
|Whatcom
|64
|62
|65,634
|56,561
|Whitman
|11
|9
|8,452
|7,187
|Yakima
|55
|46
|38,916
|38,194
|Totals
|2,000
|1,892
|1,915,316
|1,562,010
AP Elections 11-10-2020 15:03
