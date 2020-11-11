By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Supreme Court Position 6 - Unexpired.

TP PR Serns Whitener
Adams 3 2 2,287 1,953
Asotin 7 6 4,336 5,373
Benton 50 49 38,283 46,186
Chelan 21 20 14,773 19,451
Clallam 24 23 14,588 25,148
Clark 125 122 78,291 138,433
Columbia 2 1 934 945
Cowlitz 30 29 22,652 27,172
Douglas 10 9 8,129 8,743
Ferry 2 1 1,638 1,830
Franklin 15 14 12,720 14,507
Garfield 2 2 595 552
Grant 19 18 15,335 15,609
Grays Harb 20 18 12,508 17,413
Island 24 23 14,651 28,919
Jefferson 12 11 4,705 15,867
King 595 593 228,317 784,157
Kitsap 79 77 42,930 89,616
Kittitas 11 10 8,541 11,361
Klickitat 7 6 3,899 6,045
Lewis 23 22 19,539 16,921
Lincoln 4 3 3,541 2,259
Mason 18 17 12,072 17,581
Okanogan 11 10 7,110 9,563
Pacific 7 6 4,447 6,713
Pend Oreil 4 3 3,405 3,436
Pierce 227 225 144,289 243,127
San Juan 6 5 1,910 8,545
Skagit 35 31 19,895 34,234
Skamania 4 3 2,460 3,296
Snohomish 213 211 131,100 239,467
Spokane 145 141 103,335 142,236
Stevens 15 12 8,800 8,663
Thurston 82 78 45,766 93,597
Wahkiakum 2 1 1,048 1,257
Walla Wlla 16 11 7,830 11,650
Whatcom 64 63 32,671 79,659
Whitman 11 9 5,875 10,077
Yakima 55 53 36,103 44,692
Totals 2,000 1,938 1,121,308 2,236,253

AP Elections 11-11-2020 13:53