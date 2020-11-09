https://www.trumbulltimes.com/news/article/WA-InsCom-Cnty-15713846.php
WA-InsCom-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Insurance Commissioner.
|TP
|PR
|Kreidler
|Patel
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,888
|2,900
|Asotin
|7
|6
|5,163
|5,756
|Benton
|50
|47
|45,269
|48,707
|Chelan
|21
|20
|21,042
|18,314
|Clallam
|24
|20
|24,828
|15,725
|Clark
|125
|117
|147,370
|101,348
|Columbia
|2
|1
|837
|1,355
|Cowlitz
|30
|28
|27,518
|27,954
|Douglas
|10
|9
|8,998
|10,222
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,800
|2,169
|Franklin
|15
|14
|15,078
|14,542
|Garfield
|2
|2
|529
|785
|Grant
|19
|11
|10,220
|13,779
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|19,613
|14,850
|Island
|24
|23
|30,975
|18,686
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|16,957
|5,633
|King
|595
|560
|894,637
|227,262
|Kitsap
|79
|75
|95,806
|50,480
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|12,517
|10,954
|Klickitat
|7
|5
|5,661
|5,115
|Lewis
|23
|22
|17,965
|23,660
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|2,200
|4,216
|Mason
|18
|17
|19,567
|14,747
|Okanogan
|11
|8
|8,468
|7,403
|Pacific
|7
|6
|7,534
|5,566
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|3,268
|4,625
|Pierce
|227
|214
|267,190
|159,186
|San Juan
|6
|5
|9,501
|2,627
|Skagit
|35
|25
|33,157
|19,632
|Skamania
|4
|3
|3,312
|3,124
|Snohomish
|213
|202
|267,929
|136,443
|Spokane
|145
|136
|148,195
|122,513
|Stevens
|15
|12
|8,469
|11,828
|Thurston
|82
|73
|101,479
|46,981
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,308
|1,392
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|11,948
|10,176
|Whatcom
|64
|61
|88,016
|38,763
|Whitman
|11
|8
|9,387
|6,058
|Yakima
|55
|42
|39,305
|34,675
|Totals
|2,000
|1,831
|2,434,904
|1,250,151
AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:03
