WA-House-4-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for U.S. House District 4.

TP PR Newhous McKinley Adams 3 2 3,764 1,277 Benton 50 47 67,827 31,676 Douglas 6 5 8,141 3,422 Franklin 15 14 19,817 11,075 Grant 19 11 18,019 6,789 Okanogan 11 8 10,280 6,470 Walla Wlla 2 1 1,582 411 Yakima 55 42 48,098 28,695 Totals 161 130 177,528 89,815

AP Elections 11-09-2020 14:03