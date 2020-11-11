WA-Amend-SJR8212InvestPubFund-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Constitutional Amendment SJR 8212 - Invest Public

Funds.

TP PR Approved Rejected Adams 3 2 1,475 3,380 Asotin 7 6 4,049 7,009 Benton 50 49 32,404 63,034 Chelan 21 20 15,052 24,574 Clallam 24 23 18,400 25,852 Clark 125 122 103,732 149,209 Columbia 2 1 613 1,646 Cowlitz 30 29 16,578 39,848 Douglas 10 9 6,282 13,227 Ferry 2 1 1,028 3,007 Franklin 15 14 9,724 20,223 Garfield 2 2 432 935 Grant 19 18 10,033 25,180 Grays Harb 20 18 11,170 23,577 Island 24 23 21,621 28,162 Jefferson 12 11 12,149 10,946 King 595 593 652,602 455,953 Kitsap 79 77 64,135 83,623 Kittitas 11 10 8,637 15,172 Klickitat 7 6 4,052 7,825 Lewis 23 22 12,233 30,469 Lincoln 4 3 1,785 4,780 Mason 18 17 11,704 22,922 Okanogan 11 10 6,549 12,848 Pacific 7 6 4,389 8,738 Pend Oreil 4 3 2,141 5,862 Pierce 227 225 172,143 256,810 San Juan 6 5 6,070 5,696 Skagit 35 31 25,251 36,923 Skamania 4 3 2,131 4,503 Snohomish 213 211 175,382 233,819 Spokane 145 141 104,744 173,697 Stevens 15 12 5,447 15,099 Thurston 82 78 67,866 85,074 Wahkiakum 2 1 808 1,971 Walla Wlla 16 11 8,555 13,344 Whatcom 64 63 75,294 53,935 Whitman 11 9 7,821 10,050 Yakima 55 53 31,726 56,714 Totals 2,000 1,938 1,716,207 2,035,636

AP Elections 11-11-2020 14:03