WA-AdvVote-34EndBusinessTaxHike-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Advisory Vote 34 - Repeal Business Tax Hike.

TP PR Repealed Maintnd Adams 3 2 4,009 836 Asotin 7 6 8,459 2,471 Benton 50 49 72,797 22,427 Chelan 21 20 28,511 10,965 Clallam 24 23 29,794 13,654 Clark 125 122 168,336 79,171 Columbia 2 1 1,869 381 Cowlitz 30 29 44,263 12,061 Douglas 10 9 15,121 4,336 Ferry 2 1 3,364 687 Franklin 15 14 22,988 7,166 Garfield 2 2 1,122 251 Grant 19 18 28,452 6,581 Grays Harb 20 18 25,994 8,608 Island 24 23 31,728 17,222 Jefferson 12 11 11,126 11,477 King 595 593 512,321 578,085 Kitsap 79 77 91,746 54,332 Kittitas 11 10 17,025 6,428 Klickitat 7 6 8,568 3,199 Lewis 23 22 34,916 7,917 Lincoln 4 3 5,746 880 Mason 18 17 25,827 8,615 Okanogan 11 10 14,421 4,985 Pacific 7 6 9,902 3,251 Pend Oreil 4 3 6,705 1,296 Pierce 227 225 292,155 137,771 San Juan 6 5 5,366 6,017 Skagit 35 31 42,210 19,785 Skamania 4 3 4,880 1,731 Snohomish 213 211 260,259 144,224 Spokane 145 141 190,639 83,965 Stevens 15 12 17,133 3,520 Thurston 82 78 92,635 58,163 Wahkiakum 2 1 2,166 613 Walla Wlla 16 11 15,105 6,354 Whatcom 64 63 72,998 54,429 Whitman 11 9 11,073 6,656 Yakima 55 53 66,251 22,084 Totals 2,000 1,938 2,297,980 1,412,594

AP Elections 11-11-2020 14:03