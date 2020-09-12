Voters urged to keep eye out for vote-by-mail applications

BOSTON (AP) — Voters who have not already submitted vote-by-mail applications for the November election should keep an eye on their mailboxes in the coming days.

The state is mailing vote-by-mail applications to all registered voters who have not already submitted an application for a ballot.

Voters who have already applied for a November ballot don't need to re-apply, according to Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, who oversees elections in Massachusetts.

Voters who want to confirm receipt of their Vote by Mail application can go to www.TrackMyBallotMA.com, which will show a “pending” November ballot for anyone who already has an application on file.

An earlier application sent out before the Sept. 1 primary allowed voters to apply for ballots for the primary, the general election, or both. Voters who aren’t sure if they already applied, should track their ballot on the website to doublecheck.

Ballots are expected to start being mailed by the first week of October. Voters are encouraged to apply early in order to ensure timely delivery of their ballots.

The U.S. Postal Service is advising voters to submit their applications no later than Oct. 20, according to Galvin.

Ballots that are not received by local election officials on or before Election Day must arrive no later than Nov. 6 and be postmarked by Nov. 3 in order to be counted.

Expanded in-person voting will also be available this year, from Oct. 17-30. Four days of weekend voting will be held in every community during that period. Those planning to vote in person don't need to submit vote-by-mail applications.

Additional Vote by Mail applications may be found at www.MailMyBallotMA.com.

A fierce Senate Democratic contest helped spur a record number of Massachusetts voters to cast ballots in the primary.

There were more than 1.7 million ballots cast — besting the previous record set during the 1990 state primaries when more than 1.5 million were cast.

The vast majority of last week’s ballots — more than 1.4 million — came from Democrats who helped decide a primary battle between incumbent U.S. Sen. Edward Markey and challenger, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III.

Markey won and will face Republican Kevin O'Connor in November.