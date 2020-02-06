Vote to put abortion measure on Kansas ballot seen as close

Members of a Kansas House committee indicate whether they want to be recorded as voting yes or no on a proposed amendment to the state constitution on abortion with thumbs-up and thumbs-down signs, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The measure cleared committee on a 15-6 show of hands and would reverse a Kansas Supreme Court decision declaring access to abortion a "fundamental" right under the state constitution.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators expect a close vote on a measure aimed at preserving their power to regulate abortion, and backers aren't sure they have enough support yet to get it on the ballot.

The Kansas House on Thursday was to debate a proposed amendment to the state constitution to overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision last year declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state's Bill of Rights.

House members expected a final vote Friday to determine whether the measure goes on the August primary ballot after the Senate passed it last month. Approval by a simple majority of voters would change the constitution.

“The votes are really close," said House Speaker Ron Ryckman Jr., an Olathe Republican.

Abortion rights advocates see the measure as a step toward banning abortion. Abortion opponents argue they're trying only to reassert lawmakers' long-standing authority to regulate abortion.

Supporters need a two-thirds majority in the House, or 84 of 125 votes. The GOP holds exactly that many seats, but it wasn't clear every Republican would vote yes. Many Democrats believed that all of their members would vote no.

“I don't think that they have the votes,” said Rep. Stephanie Clayton, an Overland Park Democrat.

