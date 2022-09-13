Volunteers needed to help clean up Trumbull Sunday

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

TRUMBULL — Some Trumbull residents are looking to make their corner of the world a little bit cleaner.

Sustainable Trumbull — the citizen-led group that aims to make the town more fiscally, socially, and environmentally sustainable — will team with Save the Sound to participate in a Connecticut Cleanup from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. Volunteers can check in at Old Mine Park in Trumbull, and will be assigned to tidy an area somewhere in town.

This is the second year that Trumbull has participated in the Connecticut Cleanup. Sustainable Trumbull team member Mari Jackson said 39 people showed up to last year’s clean-up, and the volunteers removed about 250 pounds of trash through the event.

“We’re aiming for 300 pounds this year,” Jackson said.

The Connecticut Cleanup is an offshoot of the International Coastal Cleanup, which takes place each fall. The ICC is an effort to remove trash from beaches and waterways worldwide. Since the cleanup began more than 35 years ago, roughly 17 million volunteers have collected in excess of 348 million pounds of trash, according to organizers.

Jackson said Trumbull’s clean-up will focus on a variety of areas in town, including the park-and-ride on Park Lane, the school grounds behind Hillcrest Middle School and Trumbull High School and others.

“We like to give people options,” Jackson said.

Trumbull’s cleanup is one of many Connecticut Cleanup events happening in the region over the next few weeks. Others include two in Fairfield, one from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Jennings Beach and one from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Pine Creek area.

Milford, Danbury, New Haven, Westport, Norwalk and Stratford are among the communities that either plan to host events or have done so already.

Those interested in registering for Trumbull’s cleanup or any other community’s cleanup can visit https://www.savethesound.org/2022cleanup/.