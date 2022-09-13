Volunteers needed to help clean up Trumbull Sunday

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
TRUMBULL — Some Trumbull residents are looking to make their corner of the world a little bit cleaner.
Sustainable Trumbull — the citizen-led group that aims to make the town more fiscally, socially, and environmentally sustainable — will team with Save the Sound to participate in a Connecticut Cleanup from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday. Volunteers can check in at Old Mine Park in Trumbull, and will be assigned to tidy an area somewhere in town.