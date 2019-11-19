Volunteer fire department holds toy drive, photos with Santa

The Long Hill Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Toy Drive on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m., at their Station 2 firehouse, 5400 Main Street.

You are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and a canned good to be donated to Trumbull Social Services.

Come visit and take your picture with Santa, see the decorated fire truck and enjoy refreshments while you meet the volunteer firefighters.