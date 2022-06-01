Vocab questions reduce spelling bee to 3 letters: A, B or C BEN NUCKOLS, Associated Press June 1, 2022 Updated: June 1, 2022 9:42 p.m.
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee was rolling smoothly through the second day of its first fully in-person competition in three years. Then it transformed into the SAT.
An onstage vocabulary round during Wednesday's semifinals introduced an element of randomness into the venerable bee, forcing spellers to demonstrate a different skill set and knocking out some of the bee's most accomplished competitors.