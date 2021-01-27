Virus restrictions ease in New Orleans, but bars stay closed

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Improving coronavirus statistics have led New Orleans officials to ease some virus-related restrictions and announce plans for students to return to classrooms, but bars in the city will stay closed for indoor service through the usually raucous Mardi Gras season, city officials said Wednesday.

A weeks-old public gathering ban — gatherings of people who are not part of the same household were prohibited — will be eased beginning Friday. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed. Capacity limits on restaurants -- and bars that provide restaurant-style food service -- will go from 25% to 50%.