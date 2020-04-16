Virus research partnership formed; unemployment surges

BOSTON (AP) — Biogen Inc., the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard and Partners HealthCare are teaming up to create a repository of biological samples to help research into treatments and vaccines for the coronavirus, officials announced Thursday.

Biogen, the Cambridge, Massachusetts, biotech company linked to an early cluster of COVID-19 cases stemming from a February meeting at a Boston hotel, is asking its employees who have recovered to volunteer for the project by supplying blood samples.

The project will help scientists study a large collection of medical data that will offer insights into why some people are severely affected by the disease and others are asymptomatic.

Partners HealthCare, the parent company of Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, is coordinating the outreach and sample collection effort.

Data from blood samples will be generated at the Broad Institute, where it will be kept anonymous.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a very direct, very personal impact on our Biogen community,” said Dr. Maha Radhakrishnan, the company's chief medical officer. “We are uniquely positioned to contribute to advancing COVID-19 science in an organized and deliberate way so we can all gain a better understanding of this virus."

___

UNEMPLOYMENT SURGE

Another 103,000 Massachusetts residents have filed first-time unemployment claims in the week ending April 11, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday.

That brings total unemployment claims in the state to 578,000 in the past month during the coronavirus pandemic.

___

FOOD DISTRIBUTION

A Massachusetts food pantry is cranking up its efforts to make sure everyone in need is fed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Neighbors in Need, based in Lawrence, said the demand for assistance with food has been exploding as more people lose their jobs.

The organization has experienced a significant increase in the number of people unable to leave their homes, and who now need home delivery. To meet the need, volunteers spent Thursday in the warehouse packing bags and making deliveries.

___

CATHOLIC SCHOOL CLOSURES

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed two Massachusetts Catholic schools already struggling financially over the edge.

The Diocese of Fall River announced Wednesday that Coyle and Cassidy Middle School and High School in Taunton and St. Margaret Primary School in Bourne will both close permanently on June 30.

Students at both schools have been engaged in distance learning since early March.

The diocese is working with families to enroll students to other nearby Catholic schools.

___

GRIM MILESTONE

More than 1,100 people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19, the state Department of Public Health reported Wednesday. Overall, nearly 30,000 cases have been confirmed.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.