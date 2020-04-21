Virus patient associated with Maui hospital cluster dies

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii authorities on Tuesday reported a death associated with a cluster of coronavirus cases at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

The man who died was 65 or older and had an underlying health condition, the Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center said. He had been at the hospital since late last year.

The COVID-19 cluster occurred after an infected employee went to work despite not feeling well. As of Monday, as many as 36 staff members and 20 patients have been confirmed as having the infection or shown symptoms, officials said.

The hospital hasn't had any new cases of COVID-19 since April 8, when the facility adopted universal use of face masks and daily symptom screenings for all employees, state Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson said. He said the cases at the hospital appear to be contained and controlled.

The state said an Oahu man with the disease also died. The man, who was 65 or older, had underlying health conditions and was hospitalized late last month. He was discharged after improving but his health declined and he died Monday.

The virus has caused 12 deaths in Hawaii and there have been more than 580 cases.