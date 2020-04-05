Virus infections, deaths continue to rise in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — COVID-19 infections continue to climb in Alabama as residents are now under an emergency order to stay home as much as possible.

More than 40 deaths have been reported as of Sunday among more than 1,600 cases in the state.

Gov. Kay Ivey’s order took effect at 5 p.m. Saturday and is scheduled to last until at least April 30.

Ivey said she felt compelled to require people across Alabama to shelter at home as cases of the new virus continued to rise and too many people ignored calls to isolate voluntarily.

The emergency order allows people to leave home to get medicine, health care, food and other essentials. It also allows church services, weddings and funerals as long as long fewer than 10 people are present and they stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) apart.

