Virus aid flows through eateries, farmers to hungry mouths

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — Vermont hopes a program in Brattleboro that feeds people and keeps restaurants operating can be replicated in other parts of the state.

After the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Vermont National Guard gave out free meals to long lines of people around the state.

In Brattleboro, the federal relief money used for the program is being given to restaurants and farmers to feed locals in need because of the pandemic, Vermont Public Radio reported Monday.

“It’s a huge financial bump,” said Gretchen Hardy, co-owner of The Porch Cafe in Brattleboro. “It’s great. It keeps everyone employed. It keeps us focused, you know, it gives us another kind of creative outlet. And then it also brings in revenue so that we can pay bills, and keep people on. And that’s the most important thing for me. We just want to keep our staff on.”

Her restaurant prepares 300 free meals a week that go to local motels to feed people who are homeless. The restaurant gets paid $10 per meal and must spend at least 10% of that money at local farms.

Eight other Brattleboro restaurants are participating in the Everyone Eats program. Lawmakers have allocated $5 million from the COVID-19 relief package for the program, and applications are coming in for other Everyone Eats programs around the state.

“So this is where it’s kind of a triple-win situation, where we’re able to benefit restaurants who’ve been impacted by COVID, benefit farmers and local producers who’ve been impacted,” said Gary Holloway, of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. “And also, you know, ultimately benefit those who are experiencing food insecurity.”