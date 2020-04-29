Virtual programs offered at Trumbull Library

Children's/Teens

PJ Storytime on Facebook Live — Thursday, April 30, 6 p.m. Registration not required. Visit our Facebook page to join Miss Elise and go live.

Nutmeg Books Talks on Facebook Live — Friday, May 1, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. It’s time to announce the 2021 Nutmeg Nominees. Tune in at 11 a.m. for brief book talks on the 15 Elementary Nominees and at 1 p.m. for the 10 Intermediate Nominees.

Anime Club — Friday, May 1, at 5:30 p.m. Anime Club will be meeting every Friday through the month of May. We will watch and discuss the anime chosen each week to connect with fellow anime fans. The selected anime will range in rating from G to PG-13 so registration is suggested for those in grades 7 -12. Email Ms. Chelsie at clabrecque@trumbull-ct.gov. each week for the Zoom link to participate. Each session will start at 5:30 p.m. and last approximately 1.5 hours.