Virtual Trumbull job meeting to feature employment agency, Amazon

TRUMBULL — First Selectman Vicki Tesoro will host a virtual Town Hall meeting on jobs at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29. She will be joined by Economic and Community Development Director Rina Bakalar, and guests Joseph Carbone, president and CEO of The WorkPlace, Inc., and representatives from Amazon.

The event will feature a review of the area labor market and a discussion of programs and services for job seekers and businesses offered by The WorkPlace, Inc.

Representatives from Amazon will present information on Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner Program. The program is for entrepreneurial-minded individuals interested in starting their own small business delivering Amazon packages. Details on jobs and the hiring process for Amazon’s operations in Trumbull will also be shared.

“The unprecedented pandemic has put many people in Trumbull and the region out of work. We want to do everything we can to connect our residents with opportunities and services,” said Tesoro.

Residents can tune into the Town Hall meeting via Zoom or by telephone at 929-205-6099 or 888-475-4499. Webinar ID is 985 7895 3001.