Virtual Town Hall meeting Saturday on seven district return in Trumbull

TRUMBULL — There will be a virtual informational public hearing on Saturday, July 25 at 10 a.m. to hear from residents about the proposal by the 2020 Trumbull Redistricting Committee to change from four to seven voting districts.

The proposal will be on the agenda for approval at the Town Council’s next meeting on August 3. By holding a public hearing prior to the August 3 meeting, the council will have time to consider public input before voting on the proposal.

A second public hearing will be held at the August 3 meeting, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. Information on how to attend that meeting and speak about the issue will be contained in the Council’s meeting agenda to be posted on the town website.

When the Town Council formed the 2020 Redistricting Committee in February, it charged the committee with recommending to the council a redistricting plan comprising voting districts of substantially equal population, including the specific boundary lines of each of those districts. The 2020 Trumbull Redistricting Committee has been meeting since February to come up with a plan, and it has recommended a plan with seven voting districts. The plan can be found on the town website.

To attend the public hearing, log into Zoom and use Webinar ID: 988 5080 8037 and Password: 677533. Or join by telephone at 312-626-6799 or 888-475-4499 and use Webinar ID: 988 5080 8037.