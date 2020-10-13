Virtual CROP Hunger Walk

The 46th annual Greater Bridgeport Virtual CROP Hunger Walk will take place on Sunday, Oct. 18, (originally scheduled for May 3.)

Participants are encouraged to walk safely in their community, limiting the number of walkers to 10 or fewer, walk in one’s neighborhood, favorite park or wherever. Twenty-five percent of monies raised remain in the Bridgeport area for hunger-related programs; Trumbull Social Services will receive a percentage.

Contributions to Church World Service/CROP are tax deductible.

For more information, contact Carole Fanslow at 203-375-1284. Nonperishable food is also being collected for Stratford Baptist Church and Monroe Food Pantry, and can be delivered to Unity Hill United Church of Christ, 364 White Plains Road, Trumbull, by Friday, Oct. 30.