Virginia probes hiring of trooper who killed teen's family

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — After a former state trooper from Virginia drove across the country, kidnapped a 15-year-old California girl, killed three members of her family, then shot himself, Virginia State Police and the sheriff's office he had recently started working for said they found no warning signs during background checks before he was hired.
But in the weeks since Austin Lee Edwards went on a rampage in Riverside, California, it's become clear Virginia State police missed red flags about Edwards' mental health that were in plain sight before they hired him in 2021.