Virginia man pleads guilty to fraud aimed at ABC stores

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to participating in a scheme to buy alcohol for resale from state-run liquor stores by using stolen debit and credit card numbers, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Tyrell Jackson, 44, of Norfolk pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, a news release from Virginia U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said.

Prosecutors said Jackson and three other men defrauded Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control stores by using debit and credit cards re-encoded with the stolen information. The news release said investigators identified 20 direct victims of identity theft from Jackson’s role in the conspiracy, and at least 82 victims of the bigger conspiracy.

Jackson is scheduled for sentencing in March. He faces up to 30 years on the conspiracy to commit wire fraud charge and a mandatory two-year sentence on the aggravated identity theft offense.