Virginia inmate sentenced in Michigan for daughter's killing

ALLEGAN, Mich. (AP) — A man serving life sentences in Virginia for raping and killing a woman in 1980 was sentenced Monday to an additional 35 to 50 years in prison in Michigan for the 1989 killing of his 14-year-old daughter.
Dennis Bowman pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in December for the killing of his daughter Aundria Bowman, whose body was found two years ago buried in his backyard in Hamilton, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Grand Rapids. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such for the purpose of sentencing.